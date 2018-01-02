Mnangagwa Crushes The “Voice Of God”

Ray Nkosi | President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the voice of people is the voice of God, but when people raise the issue of Gukurahundi the voice of God is ignored and crushed, said a social media analyst on the arrest of the 8 Gukurahundi protesters.

Below is a Heal Zimbabwe statement on the ordeal.

Heal Zimbabwe statement on the unlawful arrest and detention of Mthwakazi Republic activists.

Heal Zimbabwe stands in solidarity with Mthwakazi Republic activists’ call for Truth and Justice for Gukurahundi. We strongly condemn their arrest, torture and continued detention. The activists should be allowed to exercise their democratic right to demonstrate and petition as provided for in section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The activists were demonstrating for justice truth, healing and reconciliation during a prayer meeting held at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, which was officiated by President E.D Mnangagwa on the 31st of December 2017. The youth were detained at Bred Barracks for 5 hours where they were assaulted and later on handed over to the police. They are currently appearing, and have in Court charged with undermining or insulting the President. All the eight youths sustained injuries from the assault.

It is Heal Zimbabwe’s view that as long as key reconciliation issues such as Gukurahundi remain unaddressed, the country can never achieve wholesome and meaningful healing and reconciliation. Instead of crushing demonstrations on Gukurahundi and traumatising an already traumatised populace the new administration must, without hesitation, take the initiative to encourage truth telling so as to bring closure to this emotive reconciliation issue.

Heal Zimbabwe notes with great concern, the unconstitutional role by the military in arrests and torturing of citizens. This runs contrary to the assurance by the CDF Let General Valerio Sibanda on the 18th of December 2017, that the military were going back to the barracks.

The maintenance of law and order, especially dealing with 8 unarmed civilians, is the responsibility of the police.

Heal Zimbabwe notes that the issues raised by the activists are not knew. Chapter 12, section 252 of the constitution provides for the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission with the mandate to (c) “bring about national reconciliation by encouraging people to tell the truth about the past and facilitating the making of amends and the provision of justice, (d) to develop procedures and institutions at a national level…, (e) to develop programs to ensure that persons subjected to persecution, torture and other forms of abuse receive rehabilitative treatment and support, (f) to receive and consider complaints from the public and take such action in regard to the complains it considers appropriate.”

Zimbabwe’s history is tainted with incidences of unresolved cases of politically motivated violence and Heal Zimbabwe appreciates that without a functional NPRC complimenting other interventions that seek to build peace in communities, total peace, reconciliation and social cohesion can never be achieved. Heal Zimbabwe notes that as the 2018 elections draw closer, the absence of the NPRC presents a ticking time bomb of a possibility of violence erupting in communities.