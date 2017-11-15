MNANGAGWA DEAL: Zanu PF Criminals Not Fighting For Zimbabwe

MUGABE vs MNANGAGWA MUGABE vs MNANGAGWA Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 6, 2017

Staff Reporter| The ruling Zanu PF party has a zero sum game and why we find ourselves in this quaqmire a leading activist has said.

Speaking to ZimEye LIVE Blast activist a week ago Farai Maguwu said the internal war within Zanu PF is not for the good of the country, “Let’s call them by the correct name. These are criminals who have captured the state.”

“Now that it is their fate that they have caused others to suffer in their hands it brings to us the threat to national peace and security because Zanu PF has got what we call zero sum game, either you win or take everything or you lose everything.”

Maguwu says they are selfish and want to achieve their narrow agendas.