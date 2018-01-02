Mnangagwa Declares Chirinda A Hero

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday conferred provincial hero status on the late Central Intelligence Office Deputy Director (Special Projects – Non-Traditional Threats) Cde Nickson Chirinda who died in a car accident over the weekend.

In a statement, Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services principal director Mr Regis Chikowore said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

“He worked in Government for a long time and as Mashonaland West province we have requested the party to accord him a status that befits his contribution which is national hero status.”

Mashonaland West Minister of State Webster Shamu expressed his condolences to the Chirinda family saying they should get solace in the knowledge that their grief was shared by everyone.

“His death has robbed the people of Mashonaland West and Zimbabwe of a revolutionary stalwart at a time when we needed him the most as having entered a new era ushered in by Operation Restore Legacy where hard work and a shared vision are propelling us towards economic recovery,” he said.

“Family members should find solace in that their grief is shared by all of us and that we have them in all our prayers.”

Shamu implored Chinhoyi Municipality to work closely with the police to establish the cause and circumstances of the accident. Chirinda is survived by four children – two boys and two girls. Mourners are gathered at Number 30 Angel King Road in Mzari suburb, Chinhoyi.

A proficient farmer at his Rainfield Farm just after Lions Den, Chirinda specialised in wheat and maize farming.-state media