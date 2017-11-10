Mnangagwa Deported From South Africa Anytime, ZANU PF Fires Warning

Staff Reporter| Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa can be deported from South Africa anytime and face treason charges, ZANU PF has declared.

The party’s Youth League who have played the role of Grace Mugabe chimbidos, are demanding that Mnangagwa must reverse his statements issued on Wednesday or face the wrath “of the law” which ZANU PF enjoys across the Limpopo River.

Against the background of many people who have been abruptly and illegally deported to Zimbabwe without notice, youths under the leadership of the COZWA body also told ZimEye, “Garwe ngaanyarare zvake akasagadzirisa we can issue an interpol.” Higher Education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has already sounded out that Mnangagwa’s statement was treasonous.

He wrote of the man who delivered Mnangagwa’s statement to newsrooms saying, ” this makes (Larry) Mavhima an accessory to treason.”

Possible treason charges against Mnangagwa emanate from the angry statement he issued from his new base in South Africa as he threatened to return home in a few weeks’ time to take control of all levers of power.

He even threatened to make sure that Mugabe and his wife are removed from both party and government.

In Zimbabwe a treason charge attracts a death sentence or life in prison and Mugabe has in the last few days indicated that he wants to reintroduce the death penalty.

Information minister Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday said various arms of the State were studying Mnangagwa’s statement, saying an announcement on the appropriate action would be made “shortly”.

“We have seen the statement from ED Mnangagwa which is being carefully examined and appropriate response and action will be made afterwards,” Khaya Moyo said.

Many Zimbabweans have in recent days revealed to ZimEye how they have been illegally and abruptly deported by South African police back to Zimbabwe. One example was a man who says he had travelled to renew his papers when he was suddenly bundled up and in no time at all driven to Beitbridge.

Last night, fellow war veteran, Margaret Dongo told ZimEye Mnangagwa will not survive politically outside ZANU PF.

Mnangagwa was this week fired from both government and Zanu PF on allegations of disloyalty, deceitfulness and ineptitude, shortly before firing back in A 5 page statement that he is returning to Zimbabwe to lead as president and to do this in the space of just a few weeks.