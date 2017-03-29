Mnangagwa Didn’t Want a Ndebele Chief Justice

“The President wants to come across as a person who does not appoint people because of their ethnic background, trying to to put aside the argument which says a Ndebele person cannot rise to the position of Chief Justice, even to be Head Of State for that matter.”- Mabhena.

Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was vehemently against the appointment of a Ndebele Chief Justice.

Recorded events leading to yesterday show Mnangagwa rushed to push cabinet into an amendment of the constitution so as block Justice Luke Malaba from rising to the top job soon after Malaba had won at the interviews in December. Had it not been for the G40 faction members and the First Lady, grace Mugabe, Mnangagwa would have had his way, documented cabinet discussion minutes show.

Mnangagwa is also currently under fire for denying his role in the 80s Gukurahundi massacre which last year saw him pull away after government media reports exposed him.

Soon after interviews which saw Malaba winning with 91% followed by Rita Makarau who garnered 90% in December, there were fierce clashes which erupted in cabinet after Mnangagwa briefed cabinet on the proposed Bill to amend Section 180 of the new constitution to remove the public selection process to allow the president to arbitrarily appoint the Chief Justice.

Mnangagwa’s memorandum wanted that the Chief Justice, deputy chief justice and judge president of the High Court be appointed by the president and avoid the judicial process which involved the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), sources cited by the Standard and other papers in December said.

Zimbabwe Communist Group General Secretary, Mr Nqabutho Mabhena told ZimEye Mnangagwa and Mugabe will now use the recent development as a cover up. Mabhena said “the President wants to come across as a person who does not appoint people because of their ethnic background, trying to to put aside the argument which says a Ndebele person cannot rise to the position of Chief Justice, even to be Head Of State for that matter.

“Mugabe is going to use the appointment of Luke Malaba to a case in point to say people are appointed on merit.

Meanwhile, he also added saying it (Malaba’s appointment) could also be a major “loss from both the office in the ruling party other than Mugabe who want to use the office of the Chief Justice as a political tool and also to say he is in control because Mnangagwa and others wanted to have a Chief Justice who is going to bend to their demands as they seek to take over from Mugabe when the time comes.”

Meanwhile last year Mnangagwa, claimed he had nothing to do with the Gukurahundi massacre of the early 80s which saw over 20,000 Zimbabweans mainly Ndebele speaking killed. He even threatened to sue former MDC legislator David Coltart who made the revelations saying he was defaming him. But after documented government media reports were pulled out, the VP set his case aside.