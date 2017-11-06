Mnangagwa Dismissal: Newsmen Turned Away from Statehouse

Staff Reporter| Journalists from both local and international media houses have been turned away from the State House Monday afternoon, as they were told there is no President Robert Mugabe press conference.

In what looked like an April fool’s day prank in November, journalists from major publications rushed to President Robert Mugabe’s official home in Harare following a social media circulation that the President had requested for media space to make an important announcement at 14:00hrs Monday afternoon.

The news men apparently only coming from independent newspapers rushed to capture the breaking news which everyone expected was to be the President’s dismissal of his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Various sectors of the ruling ZANU PF have called on Mugabe to dismiss Mnangagwa who is the second Secretary of the party from both party and government.

A top UK academic, Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda at the weekend told ZimEye, Grace Mugabe will succeed against Mnangagwa and nothing will stop her and this is because the nation is built on pure dictatorship.