Mnangagwa Disses War Vets Again

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has castigated rogue war veterans and misguided power hungry party cadres who are abusing his name in the succession agenda.

Addressing various government departments and the Zanu PF party leadership at Mutare Farm Prison, Vice President Mnangagwa said power hungry party cadres who are pushing his name in the succession agenda should stop forthwith.

He said the revolutionary party endorsed the leadership of the President Mugabe at the December National Peoples Conference and rogue war veterans and misguided party members must not abuse his name in the succession matrix because there is no succession to talk about.

Mnangagwa urged the Zanu PF Manicaland political leadership to up the game in the 2018 harmonised elections and ensure that the province registers a resounding victory.

He said Zanu PF is aiming nothing short of clinching two thirds majority in the August house come the general election.

Zimbabwe will next year hold harmonised elections and various political parties have already begun planning campaigns ahead of the crucial polls. – State Media