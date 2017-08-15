MNANGAGWA DRANK “REAL POISON”: Prophet Makandiwa Says Mnangagwa Swallowed “Poison”, But Doctors Say It Was Just A Kid’s Bug

LIVE program loading – refresh this page to watch

Staff Reporter| United Family International Church (UFIC) founder, Emmanuel Makandiwa told his church, hours after Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was airlifted to South Africa on Sunday, that he had already prophesied Mnangagwa’s food poisoning incident earlier in the year on April 9.

Makandiwa announced saying, “I see someone in authority, who is loyal to a higher office, swallowing poison through food and vomiting blood and rushed to the hospital and only prayer can save him.”

The preacher also replayed footage from the said prophecy to his congregants on Sunday.

UFIC spokesperson Prime Kufa confirmed the prophecy, saying: “Yes the video was played, re-living the service of the 9th of April wherein the man of God spoke about the need to pray for a prominent politician because he was seeing something entering his stomach causing him to vomit — food first and then blood and ending up in hospital. Though the man of God did not mention any names, you need to watch the footage in order to come up with your own interpretation.”

The development comes after the preacher faces a massive lawsuit running into over 5 million dollars having caused church members to engage the services of a fake lawyer he prophesied saying the man, Tichaona Mawere will never lose another case in his life and people must use him. The lawyer, Mawere has through Makandiwa’s help thus been duping the public since 2010 while manufacturing fake and fraudulent court papers through which the business couple, Upenyu and Blessing Mashangwa lost $1,5million. Makandiwa recently also falsely claimed that he had healed comedian, Mai Titi of cancer, with the singer revealing shortly afterwards she does not even have the documented medical proof she had earlier claimed to possess.