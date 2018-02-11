Mnangagwa Dull, Clueless: Chamisa

3

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo
MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa has taunted President Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing him as a dull and clueless leader.

Chamisa made the remarks at the MDC Alliance Rally held today at Mamutse Stadium in Masvingo.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa was easier to defeat in elections than Robert Mugabe.

Chamisa further said Mugabe was a wily old man while Mnangagwa was a pedestrian politician.

“What a glorious opportunity for us to win the elections, this is like a Christmas party for us because Mnangagwa is a hopeless and clueless leader.

This is an open goal area for us and we can score from any angle.

Frankly speaking, Mnangagwa is just wearing a brave face but he is quaking in his boots,” said Chamisa.

  • buffalo

    you young man need to teach yourself first to understand politics put on something more appropriate before you can even dream to lead the nation.

  • Pasi neZanu

    Was the rally to tell people about ED. We need real issues affectimg the country to be addressed

  • Dopori

    Yeah. We want everyone to talk about real issues, y’know, the economy, foreign direct investment, unemployment, human rights, gukurahundi etc etc. And in addition on ED’s part, opening up the public media and that sort of thing to every contestant.