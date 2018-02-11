Mnangagwa Dull, Clueless: Chamisa

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo

MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa has taunted President Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing him as a dull and clueless leader.

Chamisa made the remarks at the MDC Alliance Rally held today at Mamutse Stadium in Masvingo.

Chamisa said Mnangagwa was easier to defeat in elections than Robert Mugabe.

Chamisa further said Mugabe was a wily old man while Mnangagwa was a pedestrian politician.

“What a glorious opportunity for us to win the elections, this is like a Christmas party for us because Mnangagwa is a hopeless and clueless leader.

This is an open goal area for us and we can score from any angle.

Frankly speaking, Mnangagwa is just wearing a brave face but he is quaking in his boots,” said Chamisa.