Mnangagwa: Elections In 5 Months’ Time

Zimbabwe is holding elections before June this year, the President has said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa made the revelations yesterday.

He was speaking to his counterpart, Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi during his visit when he said elections will be held in four to five months.

Mnangagwa said, “Zimbabwe is going for elections in four to five months’ time and we have to preach peace, peace and peace because we know it is good for us and we have no doubt that we will have peaceful elections.

“I assure the regional leadership that the forthcoming harmonised polls will embrace the tenets of democracy, fairplay and standards set by us in the Sadc. “We will ensure that Zimbabwe delivers free, credible, fair and undisputable elections to ensure Zimbabwe engages the world as a qualified democratic state.”