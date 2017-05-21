Mnangagwa Embarrassement- Chiyangwa Peeved At Zim Warriors For Lifting Fingers

Staff Reporter |

An angry ZIFA President Philip Chiyangwa, has ordered National Soccer team interim coach Norman Mapeza not to consider the quartet of Willard Katsande, Cuthbert Malajila, Nyasha Mushekwi and Mathew Rusike for any future national team assignments.

ZIFA were left in a sticky spot when the Warriors pulled the finger on a send off dinner that had then acting President Emmerson Mnangangwa as the guest of honour in January this year. The players were protesting against the nonpayment of bonuses.

ZIFA desperately tried to deregister the ring leaders of that mutiny from the AFCON team list but their efforts were turned down by the Confederation of African Football. CAF argued it was too late to make changes.

ZIFA president Phillip Chiyangwa said :“Snubbing the Acting President, a man who had just given us a million bucks, came with consequences and life was very difficult for me and my board.

“We had to explain ourselves to the nation’s leaders and that was not easy,” he said.

And without giving away names Chiyangwa confirmed that Mapeza has been instructed not to consider some “mercenaries.”

“There are players who will never, ever play for the national team during my tenure, in fact during my football life. I emphasise never, ever.

“They kissed goodbye to the national team when they snubbed the acting president. They sabotaged us and some of them even tried to beat up my vice president (Omega Sibanda).

“They taught us lessons and the coach has been debriefed accordingly. We have told him to use any other players but not these players who are full of nonsense.”