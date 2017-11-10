MNANGAGWA ESCAPE: Former VP Turned Down By Business Partner

Emmerson Mnangagwa Remix Blast! Mnangagwa Remix Blast! Posted by ZimEye on Friday, November 10, 2017

Under siege former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was dumped by long time business partners and friends in his moment of need it has emerged.

The Zimbabwe Independent reports that as a consequence of the dismissal, Mnangagwa suffered oesophagitis and gastritis, conditions which are stress-induced. Sources said army structures then moved in to assist him to leave the country under the guise of going to seek medical treatment in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“A senior army commander called Dr Jasper Chimedza, a military doctor in private practice, was asked to write a letter for Mnangagwa to seek medical attention in South Africa as a way of facilitating his emergency exit,” another source said.

“While those close to Mnangagwa said he was indeed stressed and sick, it also emerged that it was part of his escape plan. The leaked medical note was organised through army structures.”

After getting the medical letter, sources said, Mnangagwa contacted his business associates at the Moti Group in South Africa who have interests in chrome mining locally. Apart from mining, the group is also into real estate, aviation, security services, automotive industry and financial services.

“First to facilitate his exit, Mnangagwa contacted the Moti family to use their private jet, which was parked at the Harare International Airport, to fly out to Johannesburg, but they refused to give him the aircraft, saying they did not want to be entangled in Zimbabwean politics as they are only in the country for business,” an informed source said.

“As an alternative, Mnangagwa’s lingering protocol then went to Fly HAC (Halsteds Aviation Corporation) Zimbabwe, a local air charter service, to arrange for a flight for emergency evacuation. “Fly HAC, however, demanded to see the doctor’s letter. They also demanded that the patient be examined by their own doctors to ascertain the nature of the illness and determine the urgency of the issue, but Mnangagwa did not present himself.

“In the meantime, a Mr Bailey was asked to book the flight, but payment through his debit card could not go through. By that time, Mnangagwa’s associates had already contacted officials at Manyame Air Force Base to secure special and urgent authorisation for the private jet to leave, but permission was denied. They were told to clear the flight through normal procedures.”

Officials close to Mnangagwa say the process took up to around midnight until it became clear that no jet was going to be available.

“At the point, plan B then kicked in,” the source said. “This involved driving to Forbes Border Post en route to Beira. It is understood Mnangagwa set off for the eastern border post soon after midnight in a convoy of cars. By that time officials manning border posts countrywide were on high alert after being informed of Mnangagwa’s escape plans.