Mnangagwa Exile? Moyo Blasts Out “You Can Run But You Can’t Hide”

In terms of truth & justice, the law has a long arm which can reach anyone, everywhere, any time. You can run but you can’t hide! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) November 8, 2017

Staff Reporter | As reports continue that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has skipped the country, Jonathan Moyo has taken to twitter to warn that Ngwena “can run, but can’t hide.”

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Moyo, issued threats that the long arm of the law would soon catch up with Mnangagwa, as calls where made at a Zanu PF Solidarity March earlier today that he be investigated for a plethora of allegations. Ministers loyal to Mnangagwa still in the country also stand to be investigated for among other crimes, the abuse of Command agriculture funds. Dickson Mafios said, “Some of the ministers who worked with Mnangagwa under command agriculture must also be investigated.”

