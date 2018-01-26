Mnangagwa Failed To Carry Business Experts To Davos – Mliswa

6

By Own Correspondent | President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Davos trip could have been more beneficial if he had carried with him business experts and leaders.

Norton MP, Temba Mliswa says the President would have furthermore benefited from such an arrangement because this group would pay their way.

Mnangagwa’s delegation comprised of mainly security aides as well as publicity activists.

Mliswa who is the current Chairperson for the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Mines & Energy, said, “the Davos delegation would have done well to have comprised of more captains of industry and seasoned business people who I feel it would have not been amiss of them to have personally paid their way,” he wrote yesterday.

  • Zimborig

    Honourable Mliswa, you failed to understand the mission of the trip to Davos. Countries with a normal economic environment will have done as you expected. Unfortunately, our circumstances are different from those countries. We are in the process of building investor confidence and the Zimbabwean delegation was appropriate for that mission. Companies are struggling for their survival, where will they get cash for executive travels? Besides, the invitation came late and it was going to be difficult to get visas, fairly priced accommodation and flights, in a short space of time.

  • Munya Shonhai

    I can’t invisage a situation where anyone would be invited by the government to attend government business abroad and be prepared to pay from own pocket. Cde Mliswa, don’t get carried away and spoil your otherwise good recent contributions.

  • nyamhangambiri

    Mliswa, imbodzidza kunyarara

  • silungisn

    Mliswa these Days have long mouth…he started good ….nowadays he is in a discord Mode….he is on blame game …oftenly…Mara Why?…is this man acting like this…even he had to go to Davos his Discord will be loud…

  • hombre

    Mliswa talks too much. Its election time trying to stay relevant

  • mike

    Hon Mliswa is doing fine in my view. We need vocal people, our own Malemas, that can hold this government to account and to act responsibly . Yes there was no time to prepare for Davos, but politicians alone can not try to lure FDI on their own without private sector representatives. Hakuyimbwi “Kutonga kwaro” ku Davos. ED ought to have gone with a sizeable delegation of business leaders from the private sector. He should have even taken some few parasternal CEOs, so they come back understanding you don’t buy maize at US$390/tonne (from farmers who don’t pay back tax payer-funded loans) and sell the same maize to millers for US$240/tonne (so that the millers can donate to the party from super profits), then ask the tax payer to assume the resultant debt through a soon coming GMB debt assumption bill. Fine for the parasternal CEO to say its government policy, but after Davos, and with MPs like Mliswa, we would have people standing up for what is archaic and unacceptable
    Who can convince me that none of the business leaders below where unavailable to assist our government tell the world Zimbabwe is now open for business: Chanakira (pvt equity); Becky Ndebele (Truworths); Charity Jinya (banker), Mutandagayi (banker); Matsaira (TSL), Morgan Nzwere (Seed Co); Eve Gadzikwa (Standards Assos); Devine Ndhlukula (ZNCC); Jabangwe or Jokonya (CZI) Msipa (Schweppes); Zireva (Ex-OK boss); Julien Schocken (Innscor); Luxon Zembe ;Lynn Mukonoweshuro;Hebert Nkala; Joe Mtizwa; George Manyere; and so many others.