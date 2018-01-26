Mnangagwa Failed To Carry Business Experts To Davos – Mliswa

By Own Correspondent | President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Davos trip could have been more beneficial if he had carried with him business experts and leaders.

Norton MP, Temba Mliswa says the President would have furthermore benefited from such an arrangement because this group would pay their way.

Mnangagwa’s delegation comprised of mainly security aides as well as publicity activists.

Mliswa who is the current Chairperson for the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Mines & Energy, said, “the Davos delegation would have done well to have comprised of more captains of industry and seasoned business people who I feel it would have not been amiss of them to have personally paid their way,” he wrote yesterday.