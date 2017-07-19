Mnangagwa Fails To Kick Kasukuwere Out

Staff Reporter | Frantic efforts over the past months by the Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction to kick out Savior Kasukuwere out of the leadership seem to have come to naught.

The fate of ZANU PF national commissar Kasukuwere is becoming a thorn in the party as the party’s top decision making body the politburo hassles in an on going meeting to decide on what is to be done with the powerful member.

Kasukuwere’s fate was expected to be sealed in the meeting today but preliminary reports indicate that the party is failing to unanimously get into a decision on what to do with him.

Two months ago party members in nine of the party’s ten provinces held simultaneous demonstrations calling on Kasukuwere to be dismissed from the party on allegations that he was planning to unconstitutionally remove President Robert Mugabe from power and for fanning factionalism in the party.

The recommendations from the provinces were initially not adopted by the politburo which recommended that the party’s presidium takes over the issue and make a final determination.

However reports coming through from today’s meeting indicate that the subcommittee made up of the party’s two Vice Presidents and the Secretary for Administration tasked to look into the matter has also failed to come up with an unanimous decision on what is to be done to Kasukuwere.

The preliminary reports indicate that kasukuwere’s future is now left in the hands of President Robert Mugabe who is expected to pass a casting decision.

Earlier this week the Harare provincial executive refused to have Kasukuwere attend and preside over their inter -district meeting claiming that they no longer recognised him as the commissar of the party.

Kasukuwere was however received by the Mashonaland Central province where he spoke highly of President Mugabe and against factionalism calling for unity in the party.

Ironically the province was the first of the nine to stand against and him.

ZimEye.com is keeping its eye on the proceedings of the meeting and information on kasukuwere’s fate will be made available as soon as it becomes available.