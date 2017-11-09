WATCH: Mnangagwa Finished, War Vet Dongo Blasts Out

Margaret Dongo |Emmerson Mnangagwa will not survive outside ZANU PF because his human right record is bad. If he decides to form an opposition party it will be tough he will spend much of his time apologizing to the masses of Zimbabwe.

Above all he has to justify the 2008 election he forced Mugabe into office when he had already conceded defeat by asking him to wait until they cooked the results.

The Majongwe issue is another issue that he has to prove his innocence. He also failed to defend his supporters when they were in need. Demo rinokanganwa kuti rakatema muti asi muti haukanganwe. He offended a lot of people publicly while defending Mugabe. I advise him not to even dream that maybe kana abika fork you never know.

What we hear he went through pa border is all what border jumpers go through a lesson learned.

