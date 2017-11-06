Mnangagwa Fired | BREAKING NEWS

LIVE VIDEO report loading…

Staff Reporter, ZimEye| Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa has officially been dismissed from the ruling ZANU PF and incidentally from his position as State Vice President. ZimEye is going LIVE shortly…

Minister of Information who is also ZANU PF Secretary For Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo made the announcement in a briefing of state media journalists in Harare this afternoon.

Mnangagwa’s dismissal is with immediate effect for among other reasons disloyalty, disrespect, deceit and being unreliable.

Details on his dismissal are still coming through and will be made available as they break.