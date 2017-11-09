Mnangagwa Expelled From ZANU PF

Staff Reporter| The 313th session of the ZANU PF politiburo has officially expelled beleaguered former Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa from the party, a move that could also see controversial Minister Lazarus Dokora receiving the same in the next few days, the latter for soiling President Robert Mugabe’s name and legacy through the creation of chaotic government programs.

Party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo announced late Wednesday night that the party’s highest decision making body between congresses, the politburo, unanimously agreed to endorse recommendations from all the ten provinces of the country and the party wings to dismiss Mnangagwa.

According to Khaya Moyo, all names of persons submitted by the provinces to the politburo for dismissal will be submitted to the party disciplinary committee for consideration, and one of them is Education Minister Lazarus Dokora who was named by the Youth Wing.