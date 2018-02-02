Chiwenga Fires Dozens Of CIOs

By Langton Ncube|President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired several State security agents as his administration tightens its grip on power.

Several senior secret service operatives who were put on one-year renewable contracts after reaching their retirement age, have been released from the CIO.

The development comes as reports of deepening factionalism continue characterised by a power struggle between Lacoste faction and the military, the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation will not be spared as President Emmerson Mnangagwa gets rid of disloyal elements.

The man heading the Defence And Security Ministry portfolio is Gen Constantino Chiwenga.

The changes in the feared spy agency are meant to strengthen Mnangagwa’s hand by surrounding him with officers of unquestionable loyalty.

The 75-year-old president has already rang the changes in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) — where long-serving commissioner-general, Augustine Chihuri, was retired.

And just recently, Mnangagwa wielded the axe on 11 senior cops as he continues to strengthen his grip on power after ascending to power through a military-assisted soft “coup”.

Fear and apprehension have since gripped the CIO in the wake of the recent changes in police force with morale among those perceived to be close to former president Robert Mugabe hitting its lowest ebb.

“There are changes that are looming and the new boss (Isaac Moyo) is already at work, coming up with his own team,” a source told the local Daily News.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is responsible for both the intelligence and defence portfolios, could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print yesterday as he was said to be in a meeting.

Soon after his ascendancy to the top office last year, Mnangagwa appointed Moyo to head the spy agency as its director-general.

Prior to his appointment, Moyo was Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa.

In making the appointment, Mnangagwa overlooked the CIO’s then acting spy chief, Aaron Nhepera, whom many thought was a shoo-in for the position.

More to follow…