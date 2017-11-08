Mnangagwa Fleeing Zimbabwe Attempt | FULL REPORT

Staff Reporter| Reports from Mutare have been overwhelmingly pointing that the beleaguered former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa truly attempted fleeing Zimbabwe yesterday.

Following the first submission to ZimEye last night, more sources have spoken saying that Mnangagwa of a truth tried to cross the border yesterday. This comes contrary to the man’s family who last night speaking to ZimEye dismissed the reports as they alleged that he is at home and not going anywhere. They furthermore claimed that when his firing was announced on Monday afternoon, Mnangagwa had already resigned and begun packing his belongings from the government offices, the latter report which ZimEye has been reliably told is false.

Meanwhile, the man who once presided over the cruel hounding out of Zimbabwe via Botswana of the late ZAPU leader VP Joshua Nkomo, was himself reportedly blocked from fleeing Zimbabwe through Mozambique.

It is reported that drama ensured at Forbes Boarder Post on Tuesday when sacked Mnangagwa’s bid to exit the country into neighbouring Mozambique was blocked.

A local newspaper in Masvingo reports on the drama that followed Mnangagwa escape, with other sources close to Ngwena saying the man was about to be arrested for yet unknown reasons. The ZimEye team is verifying this account coming from Mnangagwa allies.

Barely 24 hours after being fired from government, Mnangagwa who was in the company of four other people believed to be his relatives, had a torrid time trying to exit the border despite that their passports had already been stamped.

Eye witnesses who spoke to the publication, TellZim journalists said the problem started when Mnangagwa’s car was being searched by security details at the border.

“When he reached at the exit gate, it took almost 20 minutes searching his car and at that moment he disembarked the car after being delayed. The gate pass was for five people but only four people were there.

“He started walking back to the entrance gate but no one could quickly identify him as he was wearing a poor boy cap. He was stopped by police who grabbed him from behind but stopped after noticing who he was.

“Another policeman who had his AK47 cocked was unfortunate as he was kicked by Mnangagwa’s aide who had come to whisk him away. They fled the scene in two cars while the other car managed to cross the border,” said the source.

The incident happened around in the morning and when TellZim News arrived later, the incident was the talk of the town.