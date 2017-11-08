Mnangagwa Flees As Cops Open Fire, War Vets Speak “We Want Mugabe Out, Ngwena Is Next”

By Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa fled as police opened fire at Forbes Border post watch now as the war vets leadership speaks.

There is more drama as to the whereabouts of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa after a dodgy “leaked” ZRP police communication seemed to suggest the VP did not leave Zimbabwe but had driven back into Mutare At high speed after Police had fired shots into the air.

ZimEye is also informed Mnangagwa is now in South Africa and not Mozambique as previously stated.

Police in Mutare have leaked a radio communication which confirms that they were on Tuesday ordered to stop the fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Police at Forbes boarder post in Mutare yesterday fired warning shots at the disgruntled Mnangagwa after they had blocked him from crossing to Mozambique.

READ FULL LEAKED ZRP MEMO…..

MEMORANDUM

SUBJECT : MATTERS OF SECURITY INTEREST WHICH OCCURRED AT

FORBES BORDER POST ON 7 NOVEMBER 2017.

This memorandum serves to put on record circumstances surrounding the above subject matter.

On 6 November 2017 at about 1730hours Detective Assistant Inspector CHIVASA of CID Mutare was on duty with his team deployed at Forbes Border post when Hosea MANZUNZU aged 51yeras NR 27-058341 P 27 of number 14 Morecambe, Belvedere Harare, arrived. He was driving a Mercedes BENZ ML350 silver in colour which he wanted to have cleared for temporary export to Beira where he allegedly intended to conduct shipping business. Before the vehicle could be verified, Hosea MANZUNZU indicated to detectives that he had cancelled his journey as he had received an urgent call from Harare instructing him to return. No other occupants were identified as the verification process had commenced.

On 7 November 2017 at about 0530hours Detective Assistant Inspector Chivasa received an instruction from Superintend KACHIRIKA of Z.RP. Mutare Central District to be on high alert and monitor movements of high profile politicians at Forbes border post to alert the command for further instructions.

On 7 November 2017 Hosea MANZUNZU returned to Forbes Border Post with the same vehicle and the same intention. During verification of the occupants, it was discovered that among the passengers was the ex-Vice President Emmerson Dambudzo MNANGAGWA. The other passengers included Tarirai David MNANGAGWA aged 34years NR 63-121675-N-67 of House number 5/65 Avenue, Haigpark, Harare who alleged to be the Director of ALEXGOLD Enterprise and Wise JASI aged 49years N.R. 37-006481K-37 of 14 Morecambe Belvedere, Harare who is a driver at ALEX GOLD mine. There were also other four middle aged unidentified male adults who appeared to be the ex Vice Presidents bodyguards but were alleging that their other two vehicles were parked outside Forbes Border post premises.

Picture depicts a Mercedes Benz belonging to Hosea Manzunzu

The picture depicts Tarirai David Mnangagwa

INVESTIGATIONS CARRIED OUT

Communication was made to CID Mutare command seeking instructions on how to handle the entourage. As the detectives were waiting for instructions from command the ex-Vice President sneaked out of the Mercedes Benz ML350 with two of the unidentified bodyguards and walked towards the exit gate back into Zimbabwe. The registration plates of the vehicle could not be mastered because of the skirmishes.

Since detectives were still waiting for instructions from command, efforts were made to stop the ex Vice President from leaving the border. The efforts were however met with stiff resistance by the ex-vice President and his bodyguards who threatened detectives with assaults if any further attempts would be made to stop them. Detective Assistant Inspector CHIVASA ordered number 080645G Constable DUBE C. of Z.R.P Support Unit India Troop Changadzi currently deployed at Forbes Border post to fire warning shots to stop the ex-vice president and his team from fleeing before the issue could be finalised. Constable DUBE failed to fire any warning shot as one of the bodyguards grabbed the firearm to allow the ex-vice president to get into another Mercedes Benz, white in colour which was parked about 5 metres from the gate and it sped off at high speed towards Mutare.

The Detectives went back to the office at the exit gate where Hosea MANZUNZU and his team were parked awaiting clearance. Instructions were later received from CID Mutare command to release the vehicle and the occupants. Hosea MANZUNZU and Wise JASI proceeded to Mozambique while Tarirai David MNANGAGWA cancelled the journey alleging that all his business documents were with his father.

Tarirai David MNANGAGWA was interviewed and stated that he is the personal family Aid to Emerson Dambudzo MNANGWAGWA. After the official announcement of immediate relief of his duties as Vice President of The Republic of Zimbabwe, he was assigned to protect and Escort him to Beira for a period not spelled due to the current prevailing situation.