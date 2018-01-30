Mnangagwa Flies Back From OverSeas

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today returning from his visit to Europe and also Ethiopia.

Mnangagwa was in Switzerland and then afterwards flew to Ethiopia.

He attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland before flying over to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In Ethiopia, he attended the 30th African Union Summit. While there, Mnangagwa appraised his African counterparts on the developments that saw him ascending to power.

Mnangagwa also spoke out assuring them that “your brother,” former President Robert Mugabe “is safe,” a statement that drew the ire of analysts and the public in general due to its military nature.

Mnangagwa also vowed to preserve Mugabe’s legacy.

Previously, while in Switzerland, Mnangagwa held several meetings with other Heads of States plus also high profile business-people who include meeting the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde.

He also appeared on a TV interview dedicated to him alone where he refused to apologise for the Gukurahundi atrocities.