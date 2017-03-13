Mnangagwa Flies Off To Geneva

Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has flown to Geneva.

Mnangagwa on Monday evening left the country for Switzerland where is to attend a UN Human Rights periodic review meeting.

The state media says he flew off accompanied by a large delegation of government officials.

Zimbabwe is to appear before the UN Human Rights Council for the consideration and adoption of the 2016 human rights review carried out in November last year.

He is accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza; Principal Director in the Vice President’s Office, Mr Nharo Gwatidzo and other senior government officials.