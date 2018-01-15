Mnangagwa Flying To China In April

President Emmerson Mnangagwa heads to China in April.

This was revealed after President Xi Jinping invited Mnangagwa to the powerful asian country.

Mnangagwa announced saying he will visit China in an effort to reengage with the outside world. He said, ” Then the second envoy came from the Peoples’ Republic of China and the message was the same.

“I will be going to China in April and working out areas of cooperation in that regard. But besides, we have envoys as well as messages of encouragement and congratulations from like (Angela) Merkel and want Germany to work with us, from (Vladimir) Putin in Russia the same, Brazil the same, India the same and from the Pope.

“Very few people receive congratulatory messages from the Pope and I received one myself,” he said quoted by the state media.