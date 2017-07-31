Mnangagwa forced Manjonga to jump from 3rd floor, Moyo Reveals – drip of truth will be a Flood

Nomusa Garikayi | The Zanu PF factional war is escalating by the day and now the big guns are trading blows. Professor Jonathan Moyo, a known G40 faction leader, took centre stage at a recent Zanu PF politburo meeting.

“Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo told the Zanu PF politburo that Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa was allegedly behind the torture of a rival suitor, who was left disabled, a video presented at the crunch meeting has revealed,” reported Zimeye.

“A fortnight ago, Moyo was given the platform by Mugabe to prove his allegations that Mnangagwa was plotting against the 93-year-old ruler.”

Moyo allegedly charged that “a person that is known for threats and intimidation and forcing a man to choose between jumping from the third floor of a building or sitting on a hot stove does not represent the nature and character of our party, Zanu PF.”

Mnangagwa was reportedly very dismissive of Moyo’s whole presentation. This was just tit for tat stinking of the hypocrisy of the pot calling the pan black!

How does the ill treatment of Manjonga, three decades ago, translate into a plot against Mugabe today?

If Professor Moyo thought that revealing Mnangagwa’s serious human rights violation and abuse of office proves the latter is unsuitable to hold high public office, then he is right. But what the nation will demand to know from the “Nutty” Professor is why he had not revealed the details of the abuse until now and, more significantly, what other incriminating information on not just Mnangagwa but anyone else is he holding back?

Professor Moyo is spilling the beans on what Mnangagwa did to Manjonga is in retaliation for all the leaked information on the $400 000 Moyo looted. Professor Moyo and President Mugabe himself should know that Mnangagwa has a truck-load of dirty on the two, a lot more damaging than the looted $400 000, and that is why he was not even bothered about the Manjonga story.

Unlike the naïve, incompetent and corrupt simpleton Joice Mujuru who was “baby dumped” in the party’s factional war in 2014; Mnangagwa will not be an ease push-over.

Many, many horrible things have happened in Zimbabwe, ranging from the serial looting of the nation’s resources, the vote rigging and the murder of over 30 000 innocent Zimbabweans to establish and retain the de facto one-party dictatorship. The regime’s leaders including President Mugabe, Mnangagwa and even Professor Moyo have all played their part in all these high treason crimes against the nation. And one of these fine days, they will be held to account for it.

The people of Zimbabwe are not naïve and stupid, Professor Moyo; we know you are being very selective in your tell-tale. We want the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth not just from you Professor on Mnangagwa but on everybody else, the truth from Mnangagwa on you and everybody, etc.

We know as long as Zanu PF remains in power the whole truth will remain a mirage, this is why we want the democratic reforms implemented followed by the country’s first free, fair and credible elections.

The only positive this about escalating factional war in Zanu PF is heralding the beginning of the end. The drip-drip leaks of the truth of a few years ago have now turned into a steady flow and soon to become an unstoppable flood. Zanu PF is rotten to the core, the centre cannot hold and the party is imploding.

Morgan Tsvangirai betrayed the nation by failing to implement the democratic reforms during the GNU; Zanu PF imploding is presenting the nation with another golden opportunity to get the reforms finally implemented. Regime change is now as certain as the sun rising tomorrow!