Mnangagwa Frustrates Senior Cops Aligned To Chihuri As He Promotes Matanga

By Langton Ncube|The President Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration has reshuffled senior police officers who were closely linked to the former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) boss Augustine Chihuri.

This comes barely two weeks after the firing of a dozen top cops by government on unclear circumstances.

Those reshuffled senior officers have the ranks of chief superintendent and senior assistant commissioners respectively.

The reshuffle was effected on Monday, with some of the senior officers replacing those recently retired from ZRP.

The state media is in possession of communication from the Police General Headquarters’ human resources department dated February 9 directed to all stations. Below are the reshuffles:

Officer commanding Support Unit Senior Assistant Commissioner Angeline Guvamombe transferred to Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) as the chief staff officer human resources replacing Justice Chengeta who was recently retired.

Snr Asst Comm Isaac Tayengwa, who was heading the National Traffic Section replaced Senior Asst Comm Guvamombe as officer commanding Support Unit.

Officer commanding Masvingo Province Snr Asst Comm Martha Mofolo has been transferred to Morris Depot as Commandant. Her position in Masvingo is currently held by Asst Comm C Dube in an acting capacity.

Asst Comm Mguquka was transferred from PGHQ projects to Matabeleland South as Assistant Commissioner Administration.

Asst Comm David Mahoya is now responsible for operations at Support Unit from Matabeleland North province.

Asst Comm N Chivhayo was transferred to PGHQ as senior staff officer legal from the Southern Region where he was also responsible for legal services

Asst Comm Simon Mwatsikesimbe was transferred to Harare Province (operations) from Mashonaland East Province.

Asst Comm Happymore Sigauke will be responsible for Chitungwiza District at Harare Province from Matabeleland South

Asst Comm L Chinhengo is the acting Criminal Investigations Director replacing Snr Asst Comm Godfrey Munyonga who was recently retired.

Those who will remain in their positions are:

Chief Superintendent C. Chingosho will remain the acting chief staff officer PGHQ printers.

Snr Asst Comm Erasmus Makodza will remain the Anti-Stock Theft National Coordinator

Assistant Commissioner Khumbulani Ndebele will remain as Assistant Commissioner responsible for Harare South district

Asst Comm N Moyo and Asst Comm G Hlabiso will remain as PGHQ quartermaster and acting chief staff officer transport and logistics, respectively.