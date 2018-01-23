Mnangagwa Gets EU Nod

3

By Langton Ncube| The European Union on Monday said it had faith and hope in the Harare administration which is being led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

EU said this at its high profile annual review meeting which was held in Brussels to discuss bilateral issues and its relations with the world.

Below are the EU Council’s conclusions on Zimbabwe:

The ongoing political transition in Zimbabwe creates high expectations among all Zimbabweans. It can open the way to a full return to the Rule of Law, within a constitutional framework and under civilian rule, allowing for the preparation and implementation of much-needed political and economic reforms.

The EU reaffirms its availability to engage constructively with the new authorities including through a structured political dialogue, with political actors across the spectrum, and with civil society, on the basis of a mutual commitment to shared values focused on human rights, democratic principles and the Rule of Law. It will do so in coordination with African and international partners.

The upcoming electoral process will be an essential step. The EU welcomes the commitment of the authorities to hold elections in line with the constitution, and underlines the importance that the conditions are in place to allow those elections to be peaceful, inclusive, credible and transparent. The EU would consider favourably electoral observation, provided that the required conditions are fulfilled and that an invitation from the Government of Zimbabwe is received.

The EU welcomes the stated intention of the Zimbabwean authorities to deliver economic reforms in Zimbabwe, aiming at supporting job creation, growth and sustainable long-term development, and reaffirms its willingness to support the planning and implementation of much-needed structural changes and the promotion of good governance. In this context, the EU will support the authorities in establishing as soon as possible a constructive re-engagement with international financial institutions based on a clear and time-bound economic and political reform programme.

The EU stands ready to review the whole range of its policies towards Zimbabwe at any moment to take into account the progress achieved in the country.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Khalabemgeza

    Mr ED can fool Zimbabweans but will never fool the world , he will come back home empty handed and what is of paramount importance is that he must come back home , get his house in order instead of wasting his time and embarrassing himself at the world stage . ZANU PF must stop this selfishness and come up with free, fair and credible elections instead of relying on this imposed military gugurahundi president of theirs

  • caleb2011

    The headline is misleading. ED & his military government were given a SNUB by the EU. The military government was told to ‘return to the rule of law, within a constitutional framework & under civilian rule’. That doesn’t sound a ‘nod’.

  • Madluphuthu

    You can say that again ED can fool his friends and supporters but he can never fool progressive and patriotic Zimbabweans and definitely not the economy. A coup remains unconstitutional no matter how much sanitization the junta engages in.