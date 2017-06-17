Mnangagwa Girl Declares, “Bring In On”

Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Virginia Mabhiza yesterday said she remained unfazed and focused on her duties despite charges of criminal abuse of office levelled against her by Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo.

Moyo filed charges against Mabhiza with the police alleging that the permanent secretary was interfering with court processes in a bid to influence the outcome of his Constitutional Court (ConCourt) application challenging the arresting powers of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

Moyo was last year arrested on charges of abusing over $430 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund.

“I am unfazed by these allegations. I don’t need to give lectures about my job description. I will remain focused on my job,” Mabhiza said.

She said the police had not yet contacted her. “I am aware of the charges having been laid, but I have not been called to give a statement yet,” Mabhiza added.

The charges came at a time when there was speculation that Mabhiza was interested in the vacant post of Prosecutor-General. The position became vacant last week after President Robert Mugabe fired Johannes Tomana from office for incompetence and misconduct.

It is understood that Moyo filed the charges on the basis of a whistleblower from the ministry who claimed that meetings were held in the Justice ministry boardroom with Zacc members, the National Prosecuting Authority and external counsels ahead of Moyo’s ConCourt hearing.

The whistleblower, in a letter addressed to Cabinet chief secretary Misheck Sibanda dated June 13, 2017, said: “Sir, I am an officer and raising serious concern and reservations on the way Mrs Mabhiza is operating together with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the National Prosecuting Authority. She is abusing her office and duty influencing us officers to do dubious unprofessional and unlawful things for political gain.”

The ConCourt on Thursday reserved judgment in Moyo’s case after hearing arguments from the parties’ counsels. newsday