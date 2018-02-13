Mnangagwa Gives In To Diaspora Vote

By Paul Nyathi

In a shock declaration, President Emerson Mnangagwa has conceded that the diaspora vote is a constitutional right for all Zimbabweans living outside the country.

Mnangagwa said this while addressing thousands of Zimbabweans living in Botswana in Gaborone on Tuesday.

President Mnangagwa said that while the government acknowledges the right but it does not have the capacity to carry out the elections in the many countries in which Zimbabweans are located.

“I know that millions of Zimbabweans outside the country want to vote and it’s their constitutional right unfortunately the government does not have the capacity to hold the diaspora vote,” said Mnangagwa.

Millions off Zimbabweans across the world have been demanding government to allow them to vote in their countries of residence with no luck.

Mnangagwa called on the Zimbabweans in Botswana to rush back home and register as voters as the registration excise continues.

“Voter registration is still open, please come home and register,” said Mnangagwa.

The President’s sentiments come as the Constitutional Court sits on Wednesday to hear an urgent appeal to be allowed to vote by some Zimbabweans living in the diaspora.