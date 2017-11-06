Mnangagwa Goes Home Forever, Plucked And Ducked For Good

By Ndaba Nhuku| Jonathan was right- these are mere appointees who never make it alone without the appointing power. At their old age having not independently run any structures they can’t control close relatives and friends and thus party leadership fails from the onset. A party has inevitable divisions and one needs to know how to handle them. A party has very ambitious individuals out to beat each other for top positions, you need to know how to deal with them before they destabilise it.

This is where these guys also fail because they never dealt with leadership on their own. And most have idiolising followers who know nothing, absolutely nothing about party structures and planning. All they want is their leader as president, but how that can be achieved within the contentious political field is unknown and irrelevant to them. By nature, idiolising supporters are noisy, intolerant, bullish, daring and outright overwhelming to those who want progress without hero-worshipping the leader.

Inevitably, the mature politicians and supporters are shut out and intimidated once they in as much as hold a different view or strategic plan that the leader is not happy with. Look at how this affected MDCs, and without any doubt has hugely impacted on Mujuru’s party. As it is, look at Dr Nkosana Moyo, he is the only visible with his party. It becomes hard for these leaders to see that they don’t have followers but are merely led into oblivion by noisy heroworshipping fans who always follow them. Mnangagwa has Masvingo and Midlands which have excluded other regions because they wrongly advocated for tribalism on the basis of “it is now the turn of MaKaranga to govern”. Who decided it was their turn? Why did it become their turn? You can see all the Mnangagwa fan base is publicly tribal to the point of being dangerous to the national cohesion.

Mnangagwa’s silent support of tribalism, and immature expression of “sovereign Masvingo and Midlands have a right to support their own” shows he has little consideration for national support but rather preferring a tribal one on the assumption that the Karangas make a majority ethnic group, forgetting alienating others is detrimental to his ambitions. How does he know about his national support after alienating other tribal groups? And if he is resisted within Zanu, how does he make it puts Zanu where the political competition is already stiff?

Short of a military coup, he has no way of win any supporters to win him presidency. Even the security guys have long seen his inability as a leader hence none of those security officials are coming to his aid. I am yet to be convinced Mnangagwa can set up a structure in Manicaland, Mashonaland, Matabeleland and gain support to become president. Even in Masvingo, the Opposition has becone stronger than Zanu PF.