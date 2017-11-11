MNANGAGWA GONE: Chiwenga Touches Down In Zimbabwe

Staff Reporter | Rumoured to have fled to exile following the dismissal of his close ally Emerson Mnangagwa, the Commander of the Defence Forces Constantine Chiwenga arrived back in the country late Saturday afternoon.

ZimEye.com sources in Harare have revealed that they spotted the commander being picked up from the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in a convoy of army VIP vehicles by heavily armed members of the army who were in the company of his wife Mary Mubaiwa.

The sources managed to capture photos of the soldiers and Mubaiwa waiting for Chiwenga’s arrival before they were blocked from capturing more pictures by airport authorities.

Chiwenga was in China on state business at the instruction of President Robert Mugabe.

Analysts claim that Chiwenga was deliberately sent on an errand to China to give Mugabe an opportunity to dismiss Mnangagwa in his absence.

Chiwenga and Mnangagwa are known very close allies. According to the analysts, it would have been difficult for Mugabe to dismiss Mnangagwa with Chiwenga in the country.