MNANGAGWA GONE: End Of Zanu PF

Manicaland war veterans deputy political commissar Irvine Mbengo has warned that President Robert Mugabe’s recent move to boot out his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa was ill-timed and could signal the demise of the ruling Zanu PF party.

Mugabe last week fired Mnangagwa from both government and party, accusing him of, among other issues, disloyalty and conduct inconsistent with his official duties.

Mbengo told journalists yesterday that Mnangagwa’s expulsion was the last match stick to set the party ablaze, adding the move would tarnish the Zanu PF leader’s international image and confirm his dictatorial tendencies.

“The President has been maintaining his legacy all these years. Why now? All these years he (Mugabe) was working with him (Mnangagwa) and looking at the whole matter, it was a mistake and the move was ill-timed,” he said.

“This will act negatively on the legacy of President Mugabe. Why do it at the last minute? This might result in further infighting and splits within Zanu PF and this is a direct opposite of the values of the party. We want unity, unity and more unity,” he said.

He said the hiring and firing of party members will not solve Zimbabwe’s socio-economic problems.

“There is much more to concentrate on that will make a significant improvement of the quality of life of Zimbabweans,” he said.

“The problem is that the political leadership in this country is taking too much time concentrating on political issues rather than address the genuine problems in our country,” Mbengo added.- Newsday