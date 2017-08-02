Mnangagwa Grilled Over Grace Mugabe’s Utterances, State Of Country’s Security

Terrence Mawawa | There was drama in parliament today as opposition MPs grilled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa over attacks against himself and other officials by the First Lady Grace Mugabe last weekend.

Mnangagwa somehow managed to answer the questions evasively after being cornered by parliamentarians, mainly from the MDC.

The MPs were seemingly unhappy that fact Grace had reprimanded a senior government official in public, adding her behaviour could spark widespread unrest and despondency.

The MPs quizzed Mnangagwa during the Parliamentary Question and Answer session.

MDC’ s Nelson Chamisa said Mrs Mugabe’s sweeping statements were dangerous and careless and he urged Mnangagwa to qualify the First Lady’ s sentiments.

“Honourable Vice President, we are deeply concerned about the fact that the First Lady’ s remarks are likely to trigger social unrest and alarm in the country. We want to know whether everything is well within the presidium.As we speak right now speculation is rife on issues of national governance so can you kindly clarify the matter since we are eager to know,”said Chamisa.

MP James Maridadi also sensationally asked Mnangagwa to stipulate the government’ s stance on the hot succession issue, regarded as explosive in the ruling party.

” The First Lady reprimanded a senior government official in public last weekend and we feel such behaviour is likely to trigger uncontrollable political tension, ” said Maridadi.

Speaking in innuendos and circumlocution, Mnangagwa said the issues had nothing to do with government policies.

“Such issues have nothing to do with government policies as such I have nothing to say at this juncture ,” said an evasive Mnangagwa.

Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko had earlier on flatly refused to respond to the questions.

“The questions have been asked in Shona so I will ask my colleague (Mnangagwa) to respond,” said Mphoko. ⁠⁠⁠⁠