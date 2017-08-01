Mnangagwa Guilty…

…Zimbabweans decide

Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is guilty of acts of violence, Zimbabweans have declared in a running poll concluding this morning on “Who the real killer is who must be stopped.”

Mnangagwa is in trouble for calling thousands of Zimbabweans he got killed in the early 80s “cockroaches” and for also forcing his love rival, a male journalist, to jump from a 3rd floor apartment to the ground.

The poll figures come as Mnangagwa was exposed in a long graphic dossier played back in the politburo late last month (READ MORE BELOW).

The conclusion won against Mnangagwa by 46%, was drawn from a large sample of over 141 Zimbabweans within and outside Zimbabwe. To ensure reliability, the sample was screened by an IP address filter which ensures only human beings vote. The voting which ends in 38 minutes time from this article’s publishing, has the below results so far (if perusing before 7am, vote first to see the results):

The dossier presented to President Robert Mugabe alleges Mnangagwa has assembled a team of at least 482 dedicated foot soldiers around the country who were advancing his “successionist” cause.

Prof Jonathan Moyo who presented the dossier accused Mnangagwa of forcing a prominent former journalist — who was allegedly dating the same woman as him — to either sit on a hot stove or jump off the second or third floor of a building.

A politburo source told the weekly Standard paper: “Moyo said that although the journalist, who chose to jump and was paralysed for life in the process, had not reported Mnangagwa to the police fearing for his life, the public expects that even after so many years, justice must be served or must be seen to be done because nobody is above the law.”

The man now moves with the aid of a wheelchair.

Moyo allegedly charged that “a person that is known for threats and intimidation and forcing a man to choose between jumping from the third floor of a building or sitting on a hot stove does not represent the nature and character of our party, Zanu PF.”

Mugabe asked Mnangagwa if he would like to respond after the video was played.

However, Mnangagwa was dismissive of most charges brought by Moyo, the sources said.