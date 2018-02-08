Mnangagwa Gukurahundi Hearings Called Off

By Paul Nyathi| The much talked about National Peace and Reconciliation Commission inaugural hearings set for Gwanda and Bindura on Friday have been called off.

In a statement released on Thursday, the commission says that human rights watch group Zimrights sent an urgent application to the High Court seeking urgent prohibition of the commission functioning without a chairman.

The chairman of the commission Cyril Ndebele died on the 7th of October 2006 and has still not been replaced.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced the meetings during his trip to Davos last month.