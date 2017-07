Will ZACC investigate?

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's controlled broadsheet, The Herald has produced fake fuel receipts.

The state media was last night mocked by thousands of Zimbabweans for publishing invalid fuel receipts with dates going back as far as 2014(see pics). Command Agriculture was introduced at the start of the 2016 – 2017 farming season and was first implemented in August 2016.