Mnangagwa Hires Cyber Thugs?

Dewa Mavhinga| Observations on the new #Zimbabwe Gvt’s weaponization of social media: An rising army of paid Twitter Ghost accounts out to defend #Mnangagwa, quack revolutionaries, angry hyenas blind to the reality that ED’s promised ‘new unfolding democracy’ is falling apart.

3:32 PM · Jan 1, 2018

Your accusations betray your Intolerance to views that you don’t agree to

Your assumption that everyone who says anything good about #Mnangagwa has been paid is dangerous for free speach

Tolerance to poltical views is one the building blocks of the democracy that we all want

I am talking about observations from my personal experience.

Are you saying that you have evidence of these paid Twitter account with Ghosts from your personal exipriences or is this just an educated assuption on your

If there evidence let it rip asap

PS you let me know who is paying coz there is a certain motor vehicle i got my eye on