Mnangagwa Humiliated Again

Ray Nkosi | Another court in Matebeleland has humiliated Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa once again, ruling in favour of Matobo villagers.

The villagers have been fighting plans by Mnangagwa to move them from their traditional lands to make way for an extension of the ARDA Maphisa estate under a programme he leads with Trek Petroleum company.

27 Villagers from four villages in the Matobo District who have been to and fro the courts for protesting the land grab order in September last year, have all been acquitted by a Kezi magistrate.

The 27 including MDC- T Senator from the area Sithembile Mlotshwa who were being charged with holding an illegal demonstration and obstructing free movement of traffic were cleared this morning of all charges laid against them.

The magistrate threw away the charges against the 27 on the grounds that the state’s case against them was weak and did not warrant any punishment against the villagers.

The villagers were arrested by police as they were gathering to meet the District Administrator at Maphisa Growth Point, to demand for a reversal on eviction orders that were issued against them.