Mnangagwa Humiliated: Command Agric Faces Collapse

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been humiliated over his controversial Command Agriculture scheme, and begun to seek last minute methods of closing the loopholes, after it emerged the program is under siege from thieves and crooks who are now profiteering from the crops.

The scheme faces collapse with Mnangagwa urging the police to arrest elements, middlemen and Grain Marketing Board (GMB) officials who are manipulating farmers to sell Command Agriculture maize for less than the gazetted $390 price.

“This Statutory Instrument thus makes the abuse of inputs distributed under the Command Agriculture Scheme for domestic crop, livestock and fisheries production a criminal offence,” said Mnangagwa.

He continued saying, “in view of the lessons learnt from previous programmes, with regards to middlemen and opportunists, who thrive on profiteering from Government funded programmes, SI 79 of 2017, therefore, protects produce and Government property acquired under the Command Programme from abuse and misappropriation.

“That is corruption. Down with corruption. We now have a law to arrest such people. Manipulating others into giving up their maize for less than the gazetted price, stealing fertiliser, seed and inputs will lead to arrest.

“If the police did not know that we now have such a law in place I am telling them today that they should start arresting offenders.” – state media