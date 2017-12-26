Mnangagwa Hunts Down Moyo, Kasukuwere, Who Is The 3rd Man?

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told potential investors in South Africa last week that it was time to forgive and forget the past.

He has forgiven the “cabal”- the G40 faction of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front that was about to take over the country and install former first lady Grace Mugabe as vice-president- except for three.

“Whatever offence we committed to you, please put that behind you. The word says forgive, forgive,” he said. “I forgive the cabal, I have said bygones are bygones and they are back in the country except for the three who still are doing something funny but it will also end.”

It is not clear who the three are but two are obvious. They are Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere who are reported to have fled to Kenya.

Kasukuwere has been relatively quiet but Jonathan Moyo has been on the attack through his twitter account arguing that what happened in Zimbabwe was a military coup and the junta has taken over.

Although Moyo said he was quitting tweeting on 15 December because he had “major offline work to do” he came back on 23 December to comment on the appointment of Constantino Chiwenga as vice-president of ZANU-PF.

Moyo said this was confirmation of what he told the politburo in his video on 19 July.

Moyo thanked former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace “for saving us when the Junta tried to kill us on 15 Nov.”

It is not clear how Mugabe and his wife saved Moyo and his colleagues or who the “us” was but one of the people Moyo was with was Saviour Kasukuwere.

It is also not clear who the third person Mnangagwa was referring to as some reports say it is Paddy Zhanda while others say it is Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao.

Zhuwao only made noises before his uncle resigned and has been quiet since, though reports say he is in South Africa.

Whispers in the social media, however, question whether Moyo and Kasukuwere really escaped especially in view of what Moyo said on his twitter account that the house in which he and Kasukuwere were together with their families was attacked by 25 SAS (special air service).

Their escape to Kenya, the whispers say, could be a ruse because Moyo’s current wife, Beatrice, comes from Kenya, and her family is highly politically connected.

Her father was a Member of Parliament and her brother Nicholas Salat popularly known as Nick took over his father’s seat, though he is currently not an MP. He is the secretary general of the Kenya African National Union (KANU).- insider