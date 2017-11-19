MNANGAGWA IN: Arrest And Prosecution Await Grace Mugabe

Terrence Mawawa |Troubled First Lady Grace Mugabe can now be arrested and prosecuted after being fired by the ruling party Zanu PF.

All the ruling party’s 10 provinces recommended the expulsion and prosecution of Mrs Mugabe. The decision has been endorsed by the Central Committee.

The Zanu PF Provinces accused Grace and her ailing husband President Robert Mugabe of running the party like a family tuckshop.

The under fire First Lady’ s desire to succeed her husband has backfired as the ytirade turned against her unexpectedly.

Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa said while Mugabe would be allowed to step down in a dignified way, Grace and members of the ambitious G-40 Cabal would be prosecuted for crimes they committed.

“We have resolved that President (Robert) Mugabe be recalled.

Grace has been expelled from the party.

She will be prosecuted for the crimes she committed.

Members of the G-40 faction Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwawo will also be prosecuted for rampant abuse of State resources,” said Chinamasa.