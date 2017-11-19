WATCH: MNANGAGWA IN: Chinamasa Rules Out Tsvangirai Alliance

ZImbabwe Opposition you are done and finished in helping ZANU PF Lacoste faction and ZANU PF survival against you. How ironic. How gullible. Pamberi nemhanduuuu Posted by Revesayi Mutede on Sunday, November 19, 2017

Ray Nkosi | The new Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not go into an alliance with opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai as previously speculated.

Speaking to journalists Zanu PF’s legal guru Patrick Chinamasa said, “This is purely a Zanu PF issue, and there is no way opposition can be accomodated.”

Chinamasa’s statements pour cold water on Tsvangirai’s hopes on the creation of an inclusive transitional authority, meaning he has to face Mnangagwa and a revived Zanu PF in the next Presidential election in 2018.