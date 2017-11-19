WATCH: MNANGAGWA IN: Chinamasa Rules Out Tsvangirai Alliance

3

ZImbabwe Opposition you are done and finished in helping ZANU PF Lacoste faction and ZANU PF survival against you. How ironic. How gullible. Pamberi nemhanduuuu

Posted by Revesayi Mutede on Sunday, November 19, 2017

Ray Nkosi | The new Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not go into an alliance with opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai as previously speculated.

Speaking to journalists Zanu PF’s legal guru Patrick Chinamasa said, “This is purely a Zanu PF issue, and there is no way opposition can be accomodated.”

Chinamasa’s statements pour cold water on Tsvangirai’s hopes on the creation of an inclusive transitional authority, meaning he has to face Mnangagwa and a revived Zanu PF in the next Presidential election in 2018.

  • sarah Mahoka

    That transitional govt would have been good for the opposition. It would have given them room to press for electoral reforms implement what was previously agreed. But looks like Sadc sank the transitional govt thing by insisting on elections. The electoral field is still not fair. So you get surprised when SADC acts as if there was a fair field. Sadc should have accepted the proposed transitional authority. The opposition is too slow on its feet. They should have pressed Sadc for acceptance of the transition authority since it was to their benefit. Zanupf was being Magnanimous.. The opposition allows itself to be on the sidelines too much. Instead of seeing that they could benefitsome in the opposition were busy trying to see ways of shooting the proposal.

  • John Motsi

    The voice of Chinamasa is not welcome.
    We don’t like him.
    Zimbabwe is for zimbaweans

  • Dm

    Zanu has already started showing their real colors. Chinamasa says this is Zanu PF business opposition not required. U are a legal guru mr Chinamasa and I have a question for you. Why is the army involved if it is zanu business? The real Zimbabweans who are not shortsighted do want Zanu PF gone not only Mugabe but the rest of u. We know the money that all of u including Mnangagwa and Chiwenga can pay off our debts. U have fooled people now but just like Mugabe you cannot fool people forever. Your time to face the music will come. We know u are Gud at rigging elections and everything but you can not rig the economy