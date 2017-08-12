Mnangagwa In Food Poisoning Scare, Air Lifted From Mugabe Rally | REPORT

Ray Nkosi | ZimEye.com is receiving unconfirmed reports that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa had to be air lifted from President Mugabe’s Youth Interface rally in Matebeleland South, Gwanda after he ( Mnangagwa) had started vomiting uncontrollably in a case of suspected food poisoning.

Details were still sketchy at the time of going to press. If true Mnangagwa, would be the second Zanu PF official to be a victim of food poisoning after Samuel Undenge an ally of First Lady Grace Mugabe’s spent some time in a South African hospital recently, in another suspected case of food poisoning. See twitter message below. More to follow…

One of the helicopters left the youth interface rally carrying VP ED who started vomiting heavily. Suspected poisoning. @Trends_SADC pic.twitter.com/9DccCMcjie — Rise up Africa (@RiseUpZim) August 12, 2017