Mnangagwa In Power : Zim Posts $185m Surplus Due To Increase In Exports

0

Terrence Mawawa | The new political dispensation has brought a tremendous improvement in revenue collection from exported goods.

Business experts have attributed the significant improvement in revenue collection to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’ s policies aimed at reviving the country’ s waning economy.

Zimbabwe posted a record $185 million surplus as a result of business deals with the country’ s major trading partner, South Africa.

According to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe sources, the country exported goods worth $2,182 billion to the neighbouring country between November and January.

Latest figures from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) show that Zimbabwe exported goods worth $2,182 billion to South Africa between November 2017 and January 2018 against imports of $1,997 billion , posting a trade surplus of $185m.

During the same period in 2016, the trade surplus between the two countries was $69m, with imports at $1,94bn against exports of $2,01bn.

South Africa is Zimbabwe’s largest trading partner.
In the period under review, the country’s exports were scrap metal, agricultural produce, beef, minerals and wine.

