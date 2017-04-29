Mnangagwa “In Trouble” Over Attempted Coup

Staff Reporter | Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in serious trouble after alleged CIO thugs sought to unseat President Robert Mugabe. In saving under siege Zanu PF Political Commissar Savior Kasukuwere during the week, President Robert Mugabe successfully thwarted a coup attempt against his regime, it is said.

Political analyst Ibbo Mandaza told Violet Gonda on her Hot Seat programme that members of the military had been recruited and were seen demonstrating in Bindura two weeks ago against Kasukuwere.

“Evidence that they had been bused from Harare to Bindura and among those that identified them possibly the intelligence warned the Head of State that unless he acts quickly a coup is imminent,” says Mandaza.

In another interview, a ZANU PF member, Mr Bobby Supiya told ZimEye.com that attacks on Kasukuwere were totally wrong, false and were misguided. He even went to the point of describing Kasukuwere as a man of steel.

Meanwhile Mandaza goes on to say that an attack on Kasukuwere who takes orders from the President is also an attack on Mugabe. Mandaza also reveals a well orchestrated plan coordinated by intelligence personnel to take over power in Zanu PF with their first project having been to oust Kasukuwere who they boasted was “80% out.”