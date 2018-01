Jones Musara | The bitter G40 cabal and other detractors of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zanu PF Party and Government are desperately trying to create rivalry between President EDM & VP Gen Chiwenga.What they are trying to do is like trying to create rivalry between God and Jesus.It can’t! ED is GenChiwenga’s godfather!

