Mnangagwa Is Smarter Than Mugabe – Nkosana Moyo

Staff Reporter| Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is smarter than President Robert Mugabe, State House aspirant, Nkosana Moyo says.

Nkosana Moyo was put to task by lawyer, Dr Robert Supiya on how different Mnangagwa would be from Mugabe (when he takes over) and he answered saying, “Well, he is a different person for a start, and I think I have interacted with both President Mugabe and Mr Mnangagwa remember, so I am able to say first hand that these are two different human beings, and I think their take on life is not the same…I mean, that’s just normal, when President Mugabe dies, whoever comes up to run ZANU will run it differently and I think Mr Mnangagwa is a very smart person actually, I happen to know him personally,” he said.

Nkosana Moyo was speaking during a LIVEBLAST session in a discussion with war veterans Bobby Supiya, Nomazulu Thata, and economic analyst, Chenai Mutambasere.