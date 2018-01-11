Mnangagwa Is The Most Feared Murderer -Jonathan Moyo

By Langton Ncube|Former Higher education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration was the most feared government in the history of the country because of its murderous history.

The exiled former cabinet minister told BBC’s hardtalk Wednesday that Mnangagwa would not win a free and fair election because his “tainted” history.

“Right now the cabinet of the Republic of Zimbabwe is led by the most feared people in the history of this country. They are feared because they are associated with every atrocity that has happened from Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina and the people of Zimbabwe cannot be expected to embrace the most feared individuals,” said Moyo.