Mnangagwa Is The Most Feared Murderer -Jonathan Moyo

By Langton Ncube|Former Higher education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration was the most feared government in the history of the country because of its murderous history.

The exiled former cabinet minister told BBC’s hardtalk Wednesday that Mnangagwa would not win a free and fair election because  his “tainted” history.

“Right now the cabinet of the Republic of Zimbabwe is led by the most feared people in the history of this country. They are feared because they are associated with every atrocity that has happened from Gukurahundi to Murambatsvina and the people of Zimbabwe cannot be expected to embrace the most feared individuals,” said Moyo.

  • hombre

    Sour grapes Jonathan you now belongs to the archives lol

  • Jonsospecial

    But who was the director of operations . Who was issuing instructions to murder people

  • Fkorojonso

    You are areal coward Jonso. Come back home and face the music. Tmbokukanda mumatapi cells neku harare central hapana anokuuraya . Mweya iwoyu makaenda nawo kare . Tigere mushe manje . Dzamara makamuisepi imi maG40 . Ndo mhosva yauchatongwa nayo yekutanga.