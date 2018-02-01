Mnangagwa: Its Not My Duty To Campaign For Lesbians And Gays

2

By Paul Nyathi| President Emerson Mnangagwa has told international media that Zimbabwe has more pressing issues to attend to than spend time attending to gays and lesbians rights.

Speaking in a highly emotional interview broadcast by the Cable News Network from Davos Switzerland last week, Mnangagwa said that his government is more pressed with economic transformation and has not taken time to think of gays and lesbians rights issues.

Mnangagwa emphasised that the Zimbabwean constitution specifically outlaws same sex marriages and that’s what his government would stick to.

The President remained adamant even when he was pressed to agree that he would move his government to amend the constitution to accomodate the gays and lesbian.
Watch Mnangagwa speak:

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • tongesai

    The ‘international media’ should not major in minors. Indeed there are more important issues concerning the rural and urban folk which have to be addressed urgently and you insist on gay rights. Stop diverting us from the real crunching issues.

  • Runesu Cuthbert

    Well said ED dont be diverted from real issues, since when do Africans have an interest in who sleeps with what, people are more concerned about bread and butter issues,