Mnangagwa: Its Not My Duty To Campaign For Lesbians And Gays

By Paul Nyathi| President Emerson Mnangagwa has told international media that Zimbabwe has more pressing issues to attend to than spend time attending to gays and lesbians rights.

Speaking in a highly emotional interview broadcast by the Cable News Network from Davos Switzerland last week, Mnangagwa said that his government is more pressed with economic transformation and has not taken time to think of gays and lesbians rights issues.

Mnangagwa emphasised that the Zimbabwean constitution specifically outlaws same sex marriages and that’s what his government would stick to.

The President remained adamant even when he was pressed to agree that he would move his government to amend the constitution to accomodate the gays and lesbian.

Watch Mnangagwa speak:

