Mnangagwa Kicked Out Of Government Offices

By Staff Reporter| Fired Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been kicked out of his Munhumutapa government offices.

Mnangagwa’s aides were spotted hurriedly shuffling out the man’s belongings out of the government offices yesterday afternoon.

The man who ridiculed Joice Mujuru during her own misfortune in 2014, calling her “Chanana ichi Runaida,” is no more politically.

On his twitter handle, architecture of his expulsion Professor Jonathan Moyo, Monday after noon posted pictures showing Mnangagwa being evicted.

“These pictures taken by a colleague’s aide at 4pm today are being claimed by some cyberlunatics to have been taken in the morning. Hahahaha!,”posted Moyo mocking Mnangagwa.

